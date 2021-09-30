Gold holds near 7-week low on robust dollar, Fed taper fears

Gold prices inched up on Thursday but hovered near a seven-week low, constrained by a strong dollar and expectations of the US Federal Reserve winding down stimulus measures soon.

Fundamentals

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,729.83 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest level since Aug. 9 at $1,720.49 on Wednesday. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,729.20.

The dollar index steadied near a year's high touched on Wednesday, raising gold's cost for buyers in other currencies.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were a tad lower, lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. But they held above 1.5%, a level not seen since late June, still posing a challenge for gold.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the US central bank will be able to begin reducing asset purchases by the year-end, but believed an interest rate hike is still a "long way" away.

Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said it would "soon" be time to start reducing the Fed's economic stimulus.

Supply constraints thwarting global economic growth could still get worse, keeping inflation elevated longer, even if the current spike in prices is still likely to remain temporary, the world's top central bankers warned on Wednesday.