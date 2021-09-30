ANL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.23%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.55%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.33%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFBL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GGL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-6.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.63%)
NETSOL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.33%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.75%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
TELE 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 158.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.02%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Gold holds near 7-week low on robust dollar, Fed taper fears

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

Gold prices inched up on Thursday but hovered near a seven-week low, constrained by a strong dollar and expectations of the US Federal Reserve winding down stimulus measures soon.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,729.83 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest level since Aug. 9 at $1,720.49 on Wednesday.

    • US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,729.20.

    • The dollar index steadied near a year's high touched on Wednesday, raising gold's cost for buyers in other currencies.

    • Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were a tad lower, lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. But they held above 1.5%, a level not seen since late June, still posing a challenge for gold.

    • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the US central bank will be able to begin reducing asset purchases by the year-end, but believed an interest rate hike is still a "long way" away.

  • Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said it would "soon" be time to start reducing the Fed's economic stimulus.

  • Supply constraints thwarting global economic growth could still get worse, keeping inflation elevated longer, even if the current spike in prices is still likely to remain temporary, the world's top central bankers warned on Wednesday.

  • Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, although reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, in turn translating into a higher opportunity cost for gold that pays no interest.

    • Silver rose 0.3% to $21.58 per ounce.

    • Platinum gained 0.4% to $954.08 and palladium was up 0.3% at $1,862.23.

