ANL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.23%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.55%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.33%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFBL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GGL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-6.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.63%)
NETSOL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.33%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.75%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
TELE 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 158.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.02%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

AFP 30 Sep 2021

KABUL: The Taliban on Thursday violently cracked down on a small women's rights demonstration, firing shots into the air and pushing back protesters, AFP journalists witnessed.

A group of six women gathered outside a high school in eastern Kabul demanding the right for girls to return to secondary school, after the hardline group excluded them from classes earlier this month.

The women unfurled a banner that read "Don't break our pens, don't burn our books, don't close our schools", before Taliban guards snatched it from them.

They pushed back the women protesters as they tried to continue with the demonstration, while a foreign journalist was hit with a rifle and blocked from filming.

Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban

A Taliban fighter also released a brief burst of gunfire into the air with his automatic weapon, AFP journalists saw.

The demonstrators -- from a group called the "Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women Activists" -- took refuge inside the school.

Taliban guard Mawlawi Nasratullah, who led the group and identified himself as the head of special forces in Kabul, said the demonstrators "did not coordinate with security authorities regarding their protest".

"They have the right to protest in our country like every other country. But they must inform the security institutes before," he said.

Isolated rallies with women at the forefront were staged in cities around the country after the Taliban seized power, including in the western city of Herat where two people were shot dead.

But protests have dwindled since the government issued an order that unsanctioned demonstrations and warned of "severe legal action" for violators.

It has been almost two weeks since girls were prevented from going to secondary school.

Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women ministry

The Taliban follow a strict interpretation of sharia law that segregates men and women, and have also slashed women's access to work.

They have said they need to establish the right conditions before girls can return to the classroom, but many Afghans are sceptical.

Taliban Kabul Afghans protest Mawlawi Nasratullah foreign journalist

