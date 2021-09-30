ANL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.94%)
FCCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
FFBL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
FNEL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
GGL 35.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.66%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.67%)
NETSOL 122.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.08%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
POWER 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
TELE 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 158.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.27%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 2.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business & Finance

UK car output slumps as chip shortages bite

AFP 30 Sep 2021

LONDON: UK car production slumped 27 percent in August compared with a year earlier on production stoppages, notably owing to the global shortage of semiconducters, an industry body revealed Thursday.

"Another significant decline for UK car production is extremely worrying both for the sector and its many thousands of workers nationwide," said Mike Hawes, chief executive at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

"While not the only factor at play, the impact of the semiconductor shortage on manufacturing cannot be overstated," the SMMT head added in a statement.

The organisation added that output was affected also by manufacturers' seasonal factory shutdowns.

Britain's mainly foreign-owned car industry, featuring the likes of Jaguar, Nissan and Vauxhall, made a little over 37,000 vehicles in August, down from about 51,000 one year earlier.

After a strong recovery at the beginning of the year, a global shortage in computer chips -- key components in both electric and conventional vehicles -- has held back car production worldwide.

The renewed scarcity is in part the result of renewed curbs over outbreaks of Covid-19, in particular in Malaysia, where key semiconductor production facilities are located.

