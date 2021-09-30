ANL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.82%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.36%)
FCCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
FFL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
GGGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GGL 35.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.36%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.15%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
NETSOL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.49%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.03%)
PAEL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
POWER 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
TRG 160.02 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.99%)
UNITY 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,605 Increased By ▲ 14.9 (0.32%)
BR30 22,034 Increased By ▲ 171.27 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,228 Decreased By ▼ -139.16 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -77.05 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China factory activity shrinks for first time since February 2020

AFP Updated 30 Sep 2021

BEIJING: Chinese factory activity contracted in September for the first time since the height of its initial coronavirus outbreak in February 2020, official data showed Thursday, as it faces waves of power outages and fears for the real estate sector.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key gauge of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy -- slipped to 49.6 from 50.1 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Any figure below the 50-point mark represents contraction, while above it indicates growth.

It is the first time China's PMI has contracted since Covid first began spreading around the country, forcing the government to impose lockdowns that led factories to shut and battered the world's number two economy.

But now authorities are struggling to tackle an energy crunch caused by tight coal supplies and sky-high prices, leading to factory suspensions and power blackouts in at least 17 provinces in recent months.

The growing power crisis, exacerbated by local government restrictions on factories to cut energy use, has led some major banks to lower their annual growth forecast for China, while there are also concerns about the impact on supply chains for global firms such as Apple and Tesla.

NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said the PMI fell below the threshold because of "the relatively low prosperity of energy-intensive industries".

Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics warned: "Industry looks set for further weakness given that property construction is in the early stages of structural slowdown, power rationing may persist for some time and exports are likely to drop back as global consumption patterns normalise."

The figure was slightly below the forecast of Bloomberg analysts, who expected a small rebound after successfully containing recent coronavirus outbreaks.

While China's economy has largely bounced back from the initial blow of the pandemic, multiple outbreaks in the summer hit domestic tourism and manufacturing as fresh containment measures and lockdowns were introduced in swathes of the country.

As a result, China's non-manufacturing PMI -- which measures activity in construction and services -- shrank in August for the first time since the pandemic began, but rebounded back to growth in September.

Chinese factory activity

Comments

1000 characters

China factory activity shrinks for first time since February 2020

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Read more stories