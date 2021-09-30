Umer Sharif: air ambulance makes emergency landing in Germany

BERLIN: The air ambulance carrying comedy veteran Umer Sharif to the United States on Wednesday made an emergency landing in Germany after his health began to deteriorate amid flight.

Germany allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa. However, the stay is likely to last only for a day to get the ailing celebrity emergency treatment.

His wife said the stay came to place because Sharif had developed fever due to weariness.

She thanked German authorities for granting the visa without delay. The air ambulance carrying comedy king Umer Sharif departed on Tuesday for the United States from Karachi International Airport.

Umer Sharif was brought to the airport in an ambulance from the city’s private hospital as the doctors earlier in the day had declared him fit for travelling to the United States for his advanced treatment.

The doctors of the air ambulance also checked the legendary comedian and declared him fit for the travel. Zareen Ghazal, wife of Umer Sharif is also accompanying him in the air ambulance.