Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The key is the question asked

Anjum Ibrahim 30 Sep 2021

“Hear ye hear ye; all survey companies!”

“Hmmm, that surprises me, aren’t you the one who accused survey companies of bias in favour of the ruling government! I mean…”

“I have a solution to increase their credibility. The key is the question asked.”

“Right, and I reckon they do ask pertinent questions.”

“I think not because their result is so easily dismissed by those who come out in a bad light.”

“So what is this solution you speak of?”

“The solution is to ask the question which I consider key. Whose spin doctor team is better?”

“What?”

“I mean are the electronic machine idea very good or worse than very bad? Has the UK Fraud Office exonerated Shehbaz Sharif and Son or not? Is…”

“Wait, wait I have one comment on that! Shehzad Akbar, the increasingly rotund, and I would urge The Khan to take note of all those who are gaining weight on his watch because that means good food and perhaps…”

“Hush, a bit of respect - anyway what were you going to say about the Head of Asset Recovery Unit?”

“After a longish gap he has stepped back in as a spin doctor and to me that shows that his very job may have been on the line…”

“So?”

“So play the drums not the violin here please…”

“Hey, I don’t know how to play the drums – I only know the violin.”

“See you are like The Khan, romantic at best – getting the fox to explain that it didn’t visit the hen coop rather than asking the hens…”

“Today’s hens’ tomorrows farm owners.”

“Indeed and that is what no political leader, and I mean no one, not the Sharifs, not the Bhutto Zardaris and not The Khan consider.”

“And therein lies the decline of one party and the emergence of another.”

“Yes indeed, or in the words of the winner the beauty of democracy.”

“I would have thought their words are no rigging this time.”

“Ha ha, that too.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

