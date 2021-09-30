Dr Asif Jah made FTO

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Dr Asif Jah, a retired customs official (BS-21) as the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for a period of four years, who took oath of office on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3(1) of the Establishment of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance 2000, the president has approved the appointment of Dr Asif Jah (a retired Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21 officer) as the FTO for a period of four years with effect from the date of taking oath of the office.

