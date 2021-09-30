Markets
Lahore Grain Market Rates
30 Sep 2021
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (September 29, 2021)
=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar 10100-10150
Gur 11000-12000
Shakar 11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg) 4900-5100
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250
Turmeric 15500-16500
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 10000-11000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed) 12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 18500-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 18000-20000
Dal Mash (Washed) 20000-23500
Dal Masoor (Local) 19000-20000
Dal Masoor (impor) 17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor) 15000-15500
Masoor (salam-local) 16000-17500
Gram White 13500-15000
Gram Black 12500-12800
Dal Chana (Thin) 12300-12600
Dal Chana (Thick) 12800-13200
White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 18500-21500
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 21500-23500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 13000-16000
Basmati Super (new) 11400-14000
Kainat 1121 14000-15000
Rice Basmati (386) 8500-10000
Basmati broken 6400-9000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 350-550
Tea (Green) 900-1300
=======================================
