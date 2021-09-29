ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12: Draghi

  • "We have reached a point where we only need to worry about saving lives," Draghi tells
Reuters Updated 29 Sep 2021

ROME: An extraordinary meeting of the Group of 20 major economies to discuss Afghanistan will take place on Oct. 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and Draghi has recently discussed Afghanistan with other world leaders - including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping - in an effort to organise a special meeting to lay down strategies to confront the crisis.

"We have reached a point where we only need to worry about saving lives," Draghi told a news conference.

The international community must also lay down a strategy to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, he said.

Italy says Taliban govt cannot be recognized, but Afghans must be helped

The extraordinary G20 meeting will take place a few weeks before the summit of the leaders scheduled in Rome for Oct. 30-31. Draghi said Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate.

The Afghan crisis is fuelling worries within the European Union over the risk of massive flows of migrants and some member states have already opposed plans to accommodate refugees.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban government has reportedly announced it would restore the use of severe punishment on lawbreakers, including amputations and executions, and curb women rights.

Rome has said the systematic violation of women rights makes it impossible to recognise the Taliban administration but has urged foreign government to guarantee financial support to the Afghan civilians.

China says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end

"I believe it is the duty of the richest countries in the world to do something to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe," Draghi said.

Mario Draghi Italian Prime Minister G20 group G20 summit

Comments

1000 characters

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct. 12: Draghi

KSE-100 suffers one of 2021's worst falls

Govt has failed to prove corruption allegations: Shehbaz

PM tasks FIA to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects

Rupee's decline continues, hits new low against dollar

Export target of $38 billion set for FY22: Razak Dawood

Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell: document

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos

Pak-China need to work together to counter disinformation: Chinese foreign ministry

Read more stories