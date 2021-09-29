ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar loses ground to high-flying greenback

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
  • Price of US oil decreases 0.7%
  • Producer prices in Canada fall 0.3% in August
  • Canadian 10-year yield eases 2.3 basis points
Reuters Updated 29 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar on Wednesday weakened for a second day against its US counterpart as oil prices fell and the greenback posted broad based gains.

The US dollar climbed to a 2021 peak against rival currencies even though a dispute in Washington over the US debt ceiling threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which was pressured by an unexpected rise in US crude inventories and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.

US crude prices were down 0.7% at $74.79 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar fell 0.2% to 1.2710 per greenback, or 78.68 US cents.

On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level in nearly three weeks at 1.2589 before retreating.

Canadian dollar retreats from 3-week high as bond yields climb

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected for the third time.

Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.3% in August from July on lower prices for softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Still, they were up 14.3% from August last year.

US and Canadian government borrowing costs steadied after racing on Tuesday to their highest levels in months. The Canadian 10-year yield eased 2.3 basis points to 1.477%.

Canada's bond market will be closed on Thursday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. GDP data for July is due on Friday, which could provide clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

Canadian Dollar Canadian GDP Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar loses ground to high-flying greenback

PM tasks FIA to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects

Rupee's decline continues, hits new low against dollar

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Export target of $38 billion set for FY22: Razak Dawood

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos

NCOC eases restrictions in 8 cities after achieving Covid vaccination target

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

Read more stories