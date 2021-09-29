ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel foreign minister to make landmark Bahrain visit

AFP 29 Sep 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Bahrain on Thursday, in the first official trip by an Israeli cabinet minister to the Gulf state, following a US-brokered normalisation accord agreed a year ago.

A foreign ministry statement said Lapid, who had been invited by his Bahraini counter-part, will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama and is "expected to sign a list of bilateral agreements".

"This will be the first official visit by an Israeli minister to (Bahrain)," the statement said.

Following negotiations spearheaded by former US president Donald Trump, the United Arab Emirates, followed quickly by Bahrain and Morocco, last year became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel.

The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

UAE, Israel eye trillion-dollar prize one year into Abraham Accords

Since the normalisation agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, were signed, ties have expanded between Israel and its new Gulf partners, notably including direct flights and economic deals.

Lapid is the main architect of the Israeli coalition government that ousted ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Abraham Accords.

Lapid has visited UAE and Morocco since becoming foreign minister in June.

Bahrain YAIR LAPID

Comments

1000 characters

Israel foreign minister to make landmark Bahrain visit

PM tasks FIA to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects

Rupee's decline continues, hits new low against dollar

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Export target of $38 billion set for FY22: Razak Dawood

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos

NCOC eases restrictions in 8 cities after achieving Covid vaccination target

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

Read more stories