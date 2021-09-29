ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Copper falls as power shortages grip top consumer China

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $9,221 a tonne
Reuters 29 Sep 2021

LONDON: Copper prices fell for a second day on Wednesday as a power supply crisis gripped China, the largest metals consumer, shutting factories and casting doubt on the outlook for demand.

Chinese shares fell and the yuan weakened, while Goldman Sachs and Nomura revised down projections for China's economic growth this year.

Outside China, doubts are also emerging about the global recovery as central banks prepare to reduce stimulus and the US government lurches towards a funding crisis.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $9,221 a tonne at 1058 GMT after falling 1% on Tuesday.

China is the biggest consumer and the biggest producer of metals, and it is unclear whether power shortages will have more impact on supply or demand, said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

Copper prices steady ahead of US jobs data

"In this uncertain environment, the path of least resistance (for prices) does appear to be down," he said.

Rally: Copper is used in power and construction. Prices hit a record high of $10,747.50 in May and many analysts expect further gains as the world embraces electrification.

China: Metal consumers in China are readying themselves to face potential supply shocks.

Markets: While Chinese shares sank, European equities rose following Tuesday's worldwide rout.

Dollar: The dollar reached its strongest against a basket of major currencies in nearly a year, pressuring dollar-priced metals by making them costlier for buyers outside the United States.

Treatment Charges: China's top copper smelters set floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the fourth quarter at $70 per tonne and 7 cents a pound, sources said, up from $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents a pound in the third quarter.

"This means an improvement of supply at the concentrate market," said Dmitry Glushakov at VTB Capital.

Metals Prices: LME aluminium was down 0.4% at $2,933 a tonne, zinc fell 0.5% to $3,064, lead dropped 0.6% to $2,156.50 and tin slipped 0.4% to $35,660.

Nickel was the lone riser, up 0.1% at $18,585 a tonne.

