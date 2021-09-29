ANL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.02%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.33%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-7.62%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -97.05 (-2.05%)
BR30 22,222 Decreased By ▼ -748.72 (-3.26%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -798.05 (-1.76%)
KSE30 17,500 Decreased By ▼ -337.02 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban fighters hit the fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms

AFP 29 Sep 2021

QARGHAH: "This is Afghanistan!" a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at a fairground in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction.

With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colourful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind.

It was decided a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground.

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The group -- ranging in age from 18 to 52 -- is relaxing at a small amusement park next to Qarghah Reservoir on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, where families and children normally ride the Ferris Wheel and carousel.

The scene is an incongruous one: the Taliban fighters were in a playful mood in the capital they seized less than six weeks ago.

Since then, Afghans have feared a return to the group's brutally oppressive rule of the 1990s, when they banned music, photography, television -- and even children's games such as kite-flying.

The Taliban promised a more moderate rule this time, but have already curtailed Afghans' freedoms, including excluding girls from school and sports.

Fighters from around the country flocked to Kabul after the Islamist hardliners swept to power in mid-August and many had never been to a funfair.

Once the three-minute ride is over the battle-hardened fighters clap, grin and giggle amongst themselves -- and the RPG launcher is reunited with its owner.

On the shores of the picturesque reservoir, other Taliban members hop into swan-shaped pedalos as the sun begins to set behind the hills in the distance.

US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul

Still brandishing their weapons, they set off in pairs across the water in the pink, blue, green, yellow and blue boats, laughing as the vessels bump together.

Dressed in camouflaged military uniforms and traditional Afghan clothes, they pose with their assault rifles as friends take pictures on the pebbly shore.

Nearby, a few of the more senior Taliban members take the opportunity to pray, setting down their shawls between two boats on a jetty.

Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Afghan capital AK 47 M4 assault rifles banned music

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban fighters hit the fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories