ANL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.38%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.12%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
FCCL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.73%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.72%)
GGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.8%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.72%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.98%)
TRG 160.85 Decreased By ▼ -7.05 (-4.2%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.77%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.8%)
BR100 4,650 Decreased By ▼ -93.93 (-1.98%)
BR30 22,253 Decreased By ▼ -717.6 (-3.12%)
KSE100 44,485 Decreased By ▼ -789.53 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,505 Decreased By ▼ -332.6 (-1.86%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S. FDA leaning toward approving Moderna half-dose booster

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FDA had been seeking information about the effectiveness of a full third dose of the Moderna vaccine, but is now ready to move forward and consider the half-dose booster Moderna has proposed, the report said.

Moderna and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Moderna on Sept. 1 submitted its application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for a booster shot.

US CDC backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk adults, workers, older Americans

The original Moderna vaccine contains 100-micrograms of mRNA in each shot. The company's submission to regulators to authorize a half-dose booster would allow Moderna to produce more.

bloomberg US Food and Drug Administration Moderna vaccine

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. FDA leaning toward approving Moderna half-dose booster

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories