ANL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.34%)
ASC 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.36%)
ASL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.07%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.36%)
FCCL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.74%)
FFBL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.07%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.48%)
FNEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.07%)
GGL 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.13%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.2%)
JSCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.63%)
KAPCO 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5%)
MLCF 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.93%)
NETSOL 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.2%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-7.34%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
POWER 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.92%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.5%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.67%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.19%)
TRG 158.45 Decreased By ▼ -9.45 (-5.63%)
UNITY 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-6.67%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,615 Decreased By ▼ -128.66 (-2.71%)
BR30 21,989 Decreased By ▼ -982.25 (-4.28%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -1051.94 (-2.32%)
KSE30 17,378 Decreased By ▼ -458.8 (-2.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17bn Texas chip plant

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the US state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision.

The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.

One of the people said though no decision has been made, the Austin suburb of Williamson County is the frontrunner due to the subsidies on offer as well as the likelihood of stable sources of electricity and water.

A winter storm shutdown at Samsung's existing chip plant in Austin during the first quarter caused the equivalent of 300 billion to 400 billion won ($254 million to $339 million) of damage to wafer production.

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

All three people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Samsung previously said it would start construction on the new 6-million-square-foot (557,418-sq-meter) plant in January, with production up and running by the end of 2024.

The plan comes at a time when the global auto industry faces a significant semiconductor shortage.

"With the United States turning semiconductors into a strategic material, it is becoming a risk to be concentrated only in Asia," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Seoul-based Cape Investment Securities.

"Samsung wants to be on the ground in the US".

In the global chip contract manufacturing industry, Samsung is second to TSMC which had 52.9% of market share compared to Samsung's 17.3% as of end-June, according to analysis provider TrendForce.

Samsung Electronics Co

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17bn Texas chip plant

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

Govt files review petition against removal of employees

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Afghan failure: Mazari rebukes US for introducing bill targeting Pakistan

CPPA-G payables: PD urges ECC to adjust pending tariff claims of KE

Profits, dividends: Foreign investors repatriate $396m in Jul-Aug

Read more stories