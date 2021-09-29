ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

Monitoring Desk 29 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Former Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK and senior columnist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away on Tuesday.

Wajid Samsul Hasan, who was considered a close friend of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, was under treatment in London.

PPP leader and former Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Asim Hussain was among those who expressed grief over the sad demise of Wajid.

PPP obituary Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

