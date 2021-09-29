Punjab Assembly passes bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed The University of South Asia Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021 and The Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 with majority on private members day.

The House also passed a unanimous resolution moved by PML-Q MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasirr asking the authorities to make it mandatory to write Quranic verses and Ahadith regarding "Khatim-un-Nabiyyeen" (Last Prophet) Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with Urdu translation in all government offices.

Speaker Punjab Assembly praised Sindh government for issuing the orders of writing Quranic verses and Ahadith regarding "Khatim-un-Nabiyyeen" (Last Prophet) Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with Urdu translation in all government offices.

The House also passed a unanimous resolution lauding the services of great Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani. The House passed a resolution regarding giving jobs and education to eunuchs.

Earlier, while speaking on the point of order PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar should resign after the decision of acquittal of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Suleiman Shahbaz in a money laundering case from a London court.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat while responding to Rana Mashood said that opposition should accept the decisions of the local courts rather than the decisions of foreign courts. He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should come back and face the courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021