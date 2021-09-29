ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
Security remains on high alert in Lahore

Recorder Report 29 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Security situation in the provincial capital remained on high-alert on Tuesday on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the final day of the 978th Urs celebration of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The city police had deployed more than 10,000 security personnel, including SSPs, DSPs and inspectors, in the field to provide foolproof security to the believers who attended both the sacred events. However, partial suspension of cellular service in certain parts of the city and traffic congestions irked citizens. The internet service being provided by the PTCL and landline numbers were also remained unable to work properly in certain areas adding more woes to the people.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatta, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qurwshi and SP City Rizwan Tariq frequently visited the routes of main mourning procession (Shabih-e-Taazia) as well as the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements.

DIG Sohail briefed the CCPO regarding necessary measures taken by Lahore police to provide foolproof security to the participants of both the sacred programs. The CCPO also held meetings with leaders and license holders of the main mourning procession and the administration of the shrine and sought their feedback regarding security arrangements.

According to the information, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) had installed more than 600 CCTV cameras on the routes of mourning processions to ensure non-stop surveillance of suspected persons. Earlier, the city district administration had completed patchwork of roads, drainage and proper lighting on the routes of the processions.

The participants of Chehlum programs were allowed entry after complete physical frisking and going through the metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

The entrances of all the streets falling under the routes of main mourning procession had been closed through barriers and bob wires. Snipers were also deputed on high rooftops to monitor movements of anti-peace elements.

