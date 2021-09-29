ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
Southern Punjab comes under Buzdar's spotlight; businesspeople assured help

Recorder Report 29 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Muzaffargarh industrial estate will be given the status of the special economic zone to provide job opportunities to the youth.

Talking to President DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kh Jalal-ud-Din Roomi, the CM vowed to provide incentives and opportunities for business activities .

It was agreed to start a soft loan scheme for youth in Multan. Jalal-ud-Roomi Foundation will provide loans to the needy youth while more almonries will also be established at public places in Multan and DG Khan.

Jalal-ud-Roomi apprised the CM about solar-powered water filtration plants' projects and thanked him for initiating plots' allotment in small industries corporation.

Moreover, the chief minister chaired a meeting at his office to review progress on jail reforms and approved to celebrate 'Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Week' in jails.

The chief minister will announce a prison package for jail officials and prisoners on the occasion of 'Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Week'.

The meeting decided in principle to approve the phase-wise filling of vacant posts in jails and the CM directed to devise a foolproof mechanism for the provision of quality items for prisoners at canteens at fixed rates.

The participants agreed in principle to allow prisoners to bring cushions, quilts etc from homes. The meeting was told that the installation of dish antennas/ cable facility has been started in prisoners' barracks at the direction of CM Punjab.

Further, the CM in his message on the World Heart Day said, among other things, that the government was providing the best facilities to cardiac patients through Sehat Insaaf Card and the cardiology institute was being established in DG Khan. Similarly, projects are under way to construct and revamp cardiology wards at divisional and district hospitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

