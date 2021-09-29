There's no decision to withdraw transport facility: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource (HR) Ansar Majeed Khan has said that no instructions have been passed for discontinuing transport facility to the children of Laborers who study in Punjab Worker Welfare Fund's (PWWF) Schools.

He stated that last month a meeting was convened to solve the matter and I clearly instructed CEO PWWF to continue this service because children and their parents preferred transport facility on transport allowance. He also said that the Federal Workers Welfare Fund instructed us to monetize transport service and give a specific amount to students in lieu of transport allowance but we didn't consider it and decided to continue the transport service to the students.

He said PWWF has no legal binding to comply with the instruction of Federal Workers Welfare Fund, after promulgation of law from Punjab Assembly PWWF is now an independent body and decisions are made in its Governing Body.

He further added that Tender notice has been published in newspapers for getting transport facilities for the students. We are making the system more transparent, an online portal has been established for disbursement of welfare grants to Labour, he said.

