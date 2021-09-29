Karachi development projects

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on Monday, prime minister Imran Khan expressed his government's resolve to transform Karachi into one of most modern port cities of the world. According to media reports, he underscored the need for greater collaboration and cooperation between federal and provincial governments for the execution and implementation of a variety of development projects that Islamabad has planned or is planning for this city of teeming millions. That his is a highly rational approach is a fact. I wish him success in his endeavours. Unfortunately, however, I am not overlyoptimistic about the prospects of KCR project because of a variety of reasons.

Rahat Husain (Islamabad)

