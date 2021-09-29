Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
29 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 169.33 169.20 169.02 168.58 168.26 167.33 166.85
EUR 198.05 197.95 197.86 197.46 197.30 196.31 195.87
GBP 232.00 231.83 231.59 230.99 230.63 229.33 228.64
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
