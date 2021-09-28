ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar recovers after hitting near two-month low

  • December New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,551 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee rose 1.3% to $1.9885 per lb
  • October raw sugar, which expires on Thursday
Reuters Updated 28 Sep 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday after hitting near two-month lows as poor demand weighed on prices and risk-off sentiment prevailed in the broader financial markets.

Cocoa and coffee rose, meanwhile.

Sugar

October raw sugar, which expires on Thursday, rose 1.4% to 18.98 cents per lb at 1450 GMT, having hit its lowest level since early August at 18.49.

October's discount to March held at around 0.90 cent, indicating there was little appetite to take delivery of sugar against the contract expiry.

Looking further ahead, Citi said it sees the market recording a deficit of around 3.7 million tonnes in the upcoming 2021/22 season due to crop downgrades in Brazil.

December white sugar rose 1.1% to $507.80 a tonne.

Raw sugar sees front-month discount widen on weak demand

Coffee

December arabica coffee rose 1.3% to $1.9885 per lb, having hit its highest price since late August at $2.0035.

Dealers cited jitters over crucial rains needed to ensure flowering in top producer Brazil, with irregular rainfall registered this past weekend.

They added, however, that more wet weather is expected this coming weekend, which should lead prices lower so long as it does not disappoint.

November robusta coffee rose 0.7% to $2,130 a tonne.

Cocoa

December New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,551 a tonne, having hit a near 6-week low on Monday.

Citi said cocoa balances are tightening from a hefty 2020/21 surplus of around 300,000 tonnes this season to a deficit of around 100,000 next season due to issues with the tree crop in Ghana and reduced fertilizer input.

December London cocoa rose 1.5% to 1,792 pounds per tonne?.

Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar sugar price cocoa producer coffee producer sugar import

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar recovers after hitting near two-month low

Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats

A new low for Pakistan's rupee

FM Qureshi meets British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise,' US defense secretary

KSE-100 companies: Earnings jump 56% year-on-year, register record high

Bulls return as KSE-100 breaks losing streak, gains 457 points

Pakistan to expand vaccination drive, threshold lowered to age 12

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi, parts of Sindh to receive heavy rainfall

Read more stories