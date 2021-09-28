FM Qureshi meets British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Liz Truss on Tuesday.

Both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he “will be working closely [with Truss] for the elevation of our [Pakistan and the UK] bilateral relationship."

"Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan for the 5th review session of Pakistan and the UK enhanced strategic dialogue.”

The foreign minister also shared Pakistan's immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor and is extending all possible assistance to the Afghan people. “Urge int’l community to engage constructively with Afghan authorities & not to repeat past mistakes,” he tweeted.

Regarding the situation in IIOJK, Qureshi shared a view on the UK playing a definitive role in addressing the poor conditions and help in securing Kashmiris' inalienable right of self-determination.

He also shared a dossier documenting over 3,000 war crimes by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.