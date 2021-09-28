ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 63.37 (1.36%)
BR30 22,973 Increased By ▲ 923.31 (4.19%)
KSE100 45,237 Increased By ▲ 419.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 17,813 Increased By ▲ 170.89 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Ten-year JGB yield hits highest in nearly four months, tracks US peers

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit its highest in nearly four months, tracking US Treasury yields higher, while weak demand at a 40-year debt auction weighed on bond prices.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.070%, its highest since June 9. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.25 point to 151.37, with a trading volume of 24,885 lots.

US Treasury yields hit a three-month high overnight as investors braced for US tapering.

The Federal Reserve said last week it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

Earlier in the day, a 40-year debt sale received bids worth 2.53 times the amount on offer, a weaker bid-cover-ratio than the 2.72 seen at a previous auction of such bonds.

The 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.460% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.775%.

The yield on the 30-year JGBs stood at 0.680%, unchanged from the previous session.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.130% and the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.085%.

