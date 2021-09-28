ANL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
ASC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
ASL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.78%)
FCCL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
FFBL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.1%)
GGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.37%)
JSCL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
KAPCO 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.74%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.57%)
NETSOL 119.55 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (6.17%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.98%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
POWER 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.66%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.09%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 161.50 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.27%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.5%)
WTL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.9%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 26.33 (0.56%)
BR30 22,467 Increased By ▲ 417.5 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,031 Increased By ▲ 213.28 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By ▲ 99.77 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 1% this year

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's economy is forecast to grow 1% this year, down from the 2.2% projected in July, hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases and a delayed reopening to visitors, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as the country fights its biggest virus outbreak to date.

Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy contracted 6.1% last year, its deepest slump in more than two decades, with the crucial tourism sector devastated by the impact of the pandemic.

The economy is now expected to return to its pre-pandemic level in 2023, Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, senior World Bank economist for Thailand, told a virtual briefing.

"The economic recovery to pre-COVID levels will be a year slower than previously expected in 2022," he said, adding that was based on an assumption that Thailand would reach 70% vaccination rates in the first half of 2022.

After recording 40 million foreign tourists in 2019, Thailand is now expected to receive only 160,000 this year, down from the 600,000 arrivals projected in July, Kiatipong said.

Tourist arrivals are seen at 1.7 million next year, when the economy is forecast to grow 3.6%, he added.

Exports and fiscal measures had provided support in the meantime and the World Bank backed the government's lifting of the public debt ceiling to help the economy, Kiatipong said.

The World Bank' 2021 economic outlook compared with growth of 1.3% predicted by the finance ministry and 0.7% by the central bank.

World Bank gdp Southeast Asia Thailand's COVID19 cases

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 1% this year

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Read more stories