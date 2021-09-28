Pakistan to expand vaccination drive, threshold lowered to age 12

Pakistan announced on Tuesday its decision to start vaccinating citizens aged 12 as the country expands its inoculation drive amid a decline in its coronavirus cases.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and head of the NCOC Asad Umar in a tweet on Tuesday said that the forum held a meeting and decided to start vaccination of its young population.

"Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated," he tweeted.

Earlier, the NCOC had said that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those who are below 18 years of age. People aged below 18, will have to provide their B-form number for registration in the National Immunisation Management System.

Moreover, the forum also decided that immunocompromised individuals between 12 and 17 years of age will also be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier, the NCOC urged the citizens to get themselves inoculated before October 1.

"Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from 1st Oct 21! Get yourself completely vaccinated immediately!" the forum warned.

The NCOC has said that those who are not fully vaccinated by September 30 will not be permitted to work. Unvaccinated people working and visiting malls and restaurants will also not be allowed to enter after September 30.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to undertake domestic and international air travel from September 30. Moreover, Pakistan will also not allow entry to passengers coming from abroad who are not full vaccinated.

The NCOC has also advised pregnant and lactating women to get vaccinated as it is perfectly safe for them and their babies.

Meanwhile, 961,340 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered across the country during the last 24 hours.

So far, 79,531,641 doses have been administered to the people since the immunisation drive kicked off in the country this year.