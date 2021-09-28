ANL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
ASC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
ASL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.78%)
FCCL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
FFBL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.79%)
GGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.06%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.37%)
JSCL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
KAPCO 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.74%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.57%)
NETSOL 119.92 Increased By ▲ 7.32 (6.5%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.98%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
POWER 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.66%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.09%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.65 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.73%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.4%)
WTL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.9%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 24.2 (0.52%)
BR30 22,422 Increased By ▲ 372.72 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,021 Increased By ▲ 203.44 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,735 Increased By ▲ 92.38 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to expand vaccination drive, threshold lowered to age 12

  • NCOC head Asad Umar says a special drive will be held at schools to inoculate children
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Sep 2021

Pakistan announced on Tuesday its decision to start vaccinating citizens aged 12 as the country expands its inoculation drive amid a decline in its coronavirus cases.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and head of the NCOC Asad Umar in a tweet on Tuesday said that the forum held a meeting and decided to start vaccination of its young population.

"Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated," he tweeted.

Earlier, the NCOC had said that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those who are below 18 years of age. People aged below 18, will have to provide their B-form number for registration in the National Immunisation Management System.

Moreover, the forum also decided that immunocompromised individuals between 12 and 17 years of age will also be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

Earlier, the NCOC urged the citizens to get themselves inoculated before October 1.

"Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from 1st Oct 21! Get yourself completely vaccinated immediately!" the forum warned.

The NCOC has said that those who are not fully vaccinated by September 30 will not be permitted to work. Unvaccinated people working and visiting malls and restaurants will also not be allowed to enter after September 30.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to undertake domestic and international air travel from September 30. Moreover, Pakistan will also not allow entry to passengers coming from abroad who are not full vaccinated.

The NCOC has also advised pregnant and lactating women to get vaccinated as it is perfectly safe for them and their babies.

Meanwhile, 961,340 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered across the country during the last 24 hours.

So far, 79,531,641 doses have been administered to the people since the immunisation drive kicked off in the country this year.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC Asad Umar

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to expand vaccination drive, threshold lowered to age 12

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Read more stories