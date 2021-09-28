ANL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.13%)
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

  • Active number of coronavirus cases below 50,000
BR Web Desk 28 Sep 2021

Pakistan reported less than 2,000 cases for the third consecutive day, after 1,400 people tested positive for coronavirus on September 27, the lowest since July 2 when the country had reported the same number of infections.

The nationwide coronavirus tally has now increased to 1,241,825. The national positivity ratio was recorded at 3.17% during the last 24 hours, a decrease from 3.60% recorded on September 26.

Out of 44,116 tests conducted across the country, Sindh reported 535 new cases, KPK (143), Balochistan (14), Punjab (574), Islamabad (97), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (28) and Gilgit-Baltistan (9).

Moreover, the active number of coronavirus cases decreased to 49,968, while the critical number of cases stands at 4,015.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 2,042 recoveries over the past 24 hours. The country has recorded a total of 1,164,219 recoveries so far, while the recovery rate is 93.8%.

During the last 24 hours, 41 more people died from the novel virus, taking the toll to 27,638.

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

In a tweet on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 961,340 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered across the country during the last 24 hours.

So far, 79,531,641 doses have been administered to the people since the immunisation drive kicked off in the country this year.

The NCOC has also urged the citizens to get themselves inoculated before October 1.

"Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from 1st Oct 21! Get yourself completely vaccinated immediately!" the forum warned.

