ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Shifting sands

BR Research 28 Sep 2021

May you live in interesting times – so goes a Chinese proverb. Well, times they are interesting, indeed. Geopolitics has been in a lot of flux lately. By the time 2021 ends, it may turn out to be one of the most consequential years in recent human history, and not just due to Covid-19 that is reported to have affected life expectancy the most since the end of World War II. A recap is in order for 2021.

Joe Biden replacing Trump in 2021 produced a sigh of relief for many in the US and abroad, but things seem to be going awry for the new President. The disorderly American withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened rivals of the Western bloc. The West itself is feeling a trust deficit, what with France on the outs over the AUKUS submarine deal. Chancellor Merkel has left the scene and Europe is left leader-less after a long time. The Taliban takeover has turned back the clock in Kabul, alarming even Muslim-majority countries about something similar happening at home.

Meanwhile, President Biden is busy assembling a coalition of democracies in an attempt to counter rising authoritarianism abroad. Strange times, as the US itself faces growing right-wing extremism at home. There are echoes of a new cold war, this time with China, as the frost in US-Sino bilateral relations risks trade and investment flows between the two. Many of Trump’s aggressive measures have been retained by Biden, who is lining up allies behind US policy to contain Chinese influence.

The above events have the potential to exacerbate Pakistan’s chronic economic and security challenges. Considering the new situation in Afghanistan, Islamabad is trying to secure hard-won peace and keep its economy shielded from a security fallout. But terrorist incidents are on the rise, which is not helpful for policymakers trying to persuade foreign investors, including those from China. Growing macroeconomic imbalances and high inflationary expectations are sapping the spirit.

In that context, it was a welcome development last week, when on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly sessions, Pakistan was able to bring the US (along with Russia and China) on the same page regarding future approach vis-à-vis Afghanistan. Initial reports suggest that these four countries (a ‘quad’ of sorts) have agreed to cooperate on humanitarian support response to Afghans while keeping the options open regarding diplomatic recognition for the Taliban regime, in hopes that an inclusive government can come about in the future.

Keeping engaged, especially with the US and EU, is vital for Pakistan’s economic interests, as a significant amount of its exports and remittances originate from the US and Europe. Besides, it helps if multilateral forums (read IMF and FATF) are allowed to evaluate Pakistan’s progress on merit rather than geopolitical factors. The major powers seem to have shared humanitarian and counter-terrorism goals in Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s support on both counts is critical for the global community. In the end, foreign affairs are mostly transactional in nature – get used to it and try to make the most of it!

france Joe Biden Afghanistan Trump US troop withdrawal AUKUS submarine deal

Comments

1000 characters

Shifting sands

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai expo: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Financing under e-pass book system: Govt seeks amendments to loans law

Miraj Gul made NTC MD

Read more stories