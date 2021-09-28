ANL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.68%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.76%)
ASL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
BYCO 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
FCCL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
FFBL 22.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
FNEL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
GGGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
GGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.42%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.7%)
JSCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 117.35 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.22%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.06%)
PAEL 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.86%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.68%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.45%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.24%)
WTL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.07%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By ▲ 28.05 (0.6%)
BR30 22,331 Increased By ▲ 282.1 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,044 Increased By ▲ 226.23 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,749 Increased By ▲ 106.5 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Recorder Report Updated 28 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said he assured the new resident representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the government is committed to the fund programme, and hopes to successfully complete the upcoming review as well as Article IV consultations.

On Monday, Esther Perez Ruiz, the nominated resident representative of the IMF, paid a courtesy call on Tarin. Ruiz was accompanied by the outgoing IMF representative Teresa Sanchez.

Ruiz is currently visiting Pakistan on a pre-assignment mission. The finance minister felicitated the nominated resident representative and expressed his best wishes for her upcoming assignment beginning in November 2021.

While extending a warm welcome, the finance minister stated that Pakistan is firmly committed to pursuing an all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth with key focus on "bottom-up" approach to uplift marginalised segments of the society.

To this end, the government intends to engage development partners to broaden economic development through fiscal consolidation and prudent economic measures amid Covid-19 pandemic and in post-Covid-19 scenario. He commended the IMF for extending timely assistance during testing times.

Power sector to take centre stage in IMF talks

Tarin underlined the key initiatives of the government to provide maximum relief to the masses. "The government is taking a range of administrative, policy and relief measures to absorb the upward pressure on prices of basic food commodities due to pandemic," he said.

Tarin added that the government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to enhance revenue collection and to broaden the existing tax base. He also highlighted commendable performance of the FBR in surpassing revenue collection targets in recent months despite ongoing Covid-19.

"The broadening of tax base is one of the key priorities of the government," he added. The finance minister informed that implementation of track and trace for tobacco is being started from 1st October 2021. This is also one of the requirements under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. He also stated that reforms were being carried out in the power sector to address the issue of circular debt.

The new representative of IMF commended the efforts of Pakistan in managing the spread of virus through a series of smart and targeted lockdowns to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods. She expressed hope to work closely with the Government of Pakistan during her tenure. The finance minister affirmed full support and facilitation to Ruiz and wished her well with her new assignment in Pakistan.

