OCHSL case: Co-accused enters into plea bargain with NAB

ISLAMABAD: The corruption case against former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and others regarding illegal allotment of plots in the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill), on Monday, took a new turn, when another co-accused entered into plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the NAB, co-accused Owais Mateen entered into plea bargain with the anti-graft body. The accused during the investigation confessed to opening of benami account and agreed to return Rs3.5 million ill-gotten money he received, a NAB official source said.

He said that the accused, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, had allegedly transferred the proceeds from alleged illegal sale of government plots into various benami accounts.

Another co-accused namely, Azhar Mughal has earlier entered into plea bargain of Rs16.2 million with the NAB in the same case, he said. The official said that the NAB is likely to file a supplementary reference in the Kidney Hill case.

The other accused in the case include Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary OCHSL, Karachi and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdul Qadir Shiwani and private persons, Triq Mehmood, benamidar of Mandviwalla, Abdul Qayyum, private person, and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni group in the OCHSL (Kidney Hill) case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021