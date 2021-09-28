PML-N to be split into three 'factions', claims Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be divided into three groups. Addressing a press conference, Rashid said that earlier, he had predicted that the PML-N will split into two parts, but now he sees that there will be three factions in the PML-N. The PML-N will be affected due to internal differences and the "judo karate", he said.

About PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's statement that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will politically bury forever; Rashid asked Sharif to think and pray for himself. He said that the PML-N president has demanded that the general elections to be held in 2023 should be free and transparent, and I assure him that the next general elections will be free and transparent. Prime Minister Imran Khan also wants free and transparent elections through Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs), he said.

The minister also said that the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are coming closer. I had written a letter in support of the present Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for the post of federal ombudsmen and not for the post of the CEC, he said.

Regarding New Zealand cricket team's pulling out of Pakistan tour, he said that an investigation is still continuing and we are close to those who sabotaged the New Zealand tour and the hidden hands will be exposed soon. We are in contact with the INTERPOL regarding fake emails, he said.

To a question, he said that off course threats regarding banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), Daesh, Al-Qaeda and other proscribed organizations still exist in Pakistan but the Pakistan Army is fully equipped with arms, and ready to defend the country and fight against terrorism.

The minister said that Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) has been installed at Torkham and Chaman border in order to maintain proper data of those who enter or exit the country. The number of people going to Afghanistan is more than the number of people leaving Afghanistan, he said.

He said that the Ministry of Interior has forward a summary to the federal cabinet for approval, for adding 15 more countries in the list whose citizens will be provided visa on arrival including USA, Canada, Iran, and France. Earlier, only 50 countries were granted visa on arrival and now it is extended to 65 countries, he said.

About Nawaz Sharif's fake Covid-19 vaccine entry in Lahore, Rashid said, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had no role in the matter, and added that the NADRA has been directed to avoid such mistakes in future. Our passport, Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), and Covid-19 vaccination is being defamed through a conspiracy, he said, adding that 15 more security features will added in the passport and also planned to review the CNIC. He further said that the NADRA has issued Covid-19 certificate to 7,500,000 people.

He said that cybercrimes have increased and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has received over 100,000 complaints. The government has decided to release Rs 2 billion to the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing to equip it with modern equipment and technical officers. "NADRA, the FIA, and the Immigration and Passport (I&P) Directorate will be upgraded on modern lines and today we have decided to move towards issuance of e-passport," he said.

Regarding the recent four killings in the capital city, he said that the main reason behind these killings is Bani Gala properties. The rates of properties have increased manifold, he said.

