National positivity ratio 3.6pc: 1,757 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detected 1,757 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 48,732 tests were conducted taking the total number of cases to 1,240,425, since the pandemic outbreak, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 3.6 percent. According to the NCOC, the health authorities over the past 24 hours have also reported 31 deaths across the country taking the national tally of deaths to 27,595.

Moreover, 1,765 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of recoveries to 1,162,177.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country was recorded at 50,651 on Monday with 4,275 admitted in hospitals of which 4,033 were in intensive care units (ICU). Out of 31 coronavirus patients who died in the past 24 hours, 29 were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities of them 12 died on ventilators, and two died at home quarantines. Majority of the deaths were reported in Sindh, wherein, 15 people lost their lives followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with nine deaths, and Punjab with six deaths.

Out of 48,732 coronavirus tests conducted countrywide on Sunday, 16,050 tests were carried out in Sindh, 15,388 in Punjab, 10,905 in KPK, 4,361 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 867 in Balochistan, 503 Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 658 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Nationwide, a total 475 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, Balochistan, and GB.

Multan with 86 percent occupancy of ventilators was top among the four major cities with the maximum ventilators utilisation followed by Sargodha with 60 percent, Lahore with 49 percent, and Peshawar with 37 percent.

Sargodha with 49 percent occupancy of oxygen beds was top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds utilisation followed by Swabi 48 percent, Peshawar 44 percent, and Multan 44 percent.

Out of a total of 1,240,425 cases registered in the country since February 2020, Sindh with 455,808 cases was on top, followed by Punjab with 429,081 cases, KPK 173,210, ICT 105,120, AJK 34,046, Balochistan 32,861, and GB 10,299 cases.

Out of 27,597 nationwide Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country since the pandemic outbreak, Punjab with 12,559 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 7,350 deaths, KPK 5,507 deaths, ICT 916 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 735 deaths, Balochistan with 346 deaths, and GB 184 deaths.

A total of 19,240,519 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

Health authorities administered a total 623,473 Covid-19 vaccine jabs to the people taking the total number of doses to 76,141,484, which is 34.61 percent of the total population, while 25,493,964 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 11.59 percent of the total population.

