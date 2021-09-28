ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
PRGMEA elects Sheikh Luqman as North Zone chief

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has elected Luqman Sheikh...
Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has elected Luqman Sheikh as North Zone chairman for the year 2021-22. Those who were elected as ZMC (NZ) members included Waseem Akhtar Khan, Mubashar Naseer Butt, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Ansar Aziz, Abid Khawaja and Umar-uz-Zaman.

The newly-elected zonal chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin vowed to promote the Association to the new heights. He thanked the members for reposing confidence in him to lead the PRGMEA. Sheikh Luqman Amin said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the NZ Chairman for the year 2021-22. He vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion and protection of the value-added textile industry. His top priority would be uninterrupted energy supply at regionally competitive prices to the apparel sector, resolution of tax related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of garment industry in Pakistan especially in Punjab.

He drew attention of the garment exporters to meet the challenges in international market so that momentum of exports could not only be maintained but also new opportunities be fully exploited. He encouraged the exporters not to worry about threats of globalization, rather the hidden benefits should be explored and utilized.

He, however, said that increasing productivity, improving efficiencies and reducing wastages would be the practical remedies to be adopted by exporters to be able to compete in the world market.

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz khokhar congratulated the newly-elected ZMC members and the zonal chairman, expressing the hope that the new team headed by Sheikh Luqman Amin would continue the excellent work in the best interest of the entire value-added textile sector. He expressed the confidence of making full efforts to work selflessly to resolve issues and problems faced by the industry in the best interests of PRGMEA members and in further enhancing and boosting the exports.

