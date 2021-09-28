ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Covid-19 positivity rate declines in Punjab

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Decline in the current wave of Corona pandemic was witnessed, as out of 15,388 Covid-19 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 687 fresh virus cases and 6 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 429,082 and death toll to 12,556 with overall Corona positivity rate of 4.46%.

With the recovery of 919 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 397,246. On the other hand, as many as 1,765 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,162,177 showing recovery rate of 93.7%.

Moreover, the corona vaccination drive is underway across the province. A large number of people are thronging vaccination centres to get the covid-19 vaccine. A record number of vaccinations are being carried out on a daily basis at 636 vaccination centers operating across Punjab.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 216,015 cases and 4,941 deaths, Rawalpindi 37,744 cases and 1993 deaths, Faisalabad 25,631 cases and 1247 deaths, Multan 21,706 cases and 894 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2982 cases and 367 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7935 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10,681 cases and 338 deaths, Sheikhupura 4774 cases and 157 deaths and Sialkot reported 8620 cases and 247 deaths.

Furthermore, Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch while reviewing the current situation of Dengue, directed the Department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab.

