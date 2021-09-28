ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Pakistan

KPT dredging works: deeper draft to attract bigger vessels

28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dredging of berths and channel of Karachi Port has been accorded priority since January 2021 so as to maintain designed depths for more and diverse cargo handling.

One of the major dredging platforms, namely BHD ALI, has been made operational in January this year after a gap of several years. The dredger is also carrying out night operations for greater output and cumulatively dredged approximately 160,000 cubic meters during the period from 1st January 2021 to 31st August 2021, with substantial savings to KPT, and has achieved designed depths of 11m (berths # 1, 4 & 5), 13m (berths # 6,7, 10 & 11), 10m (berth # 20 & 21) and 13m (Oil Piers 1 & 3).

This fast track dredging operation has enabled KPT to accommodate deeper draft vessels, improve turnaround time, safer berthing alongside berths, reduce demurrage charges and enhance revenue generation in line with the vision of Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to facilitate shipping and business community and general public as well.-PR

