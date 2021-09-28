ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
BOP for promotion of cricket

28 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential element of the new strategy of the Bank. In the same spirit, a meeting of the senior management of the Bank of Punjab, led by Zafar Masud, President & CEO, was held with Rameez Raja, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and Waseem Khan, CEO of the PCB, on Monday at the BOP Head Office. Those present at the meeting also included Alia Zafar, Group Head HR at the BOP, as well as member Board of Governors, Pakistan Cricket Board, Javed Kureishi, member Board of Governors, PCB, Samih Khan, Chief of Staff & Strategy, BOP, Nadeem Amir, Chief Financial Officer, BOP and Asad Zia, Unit Head Corporate Communications Department, The Bank of Punjab.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss opportunities and avenues for collaboration between the two organizations for the promotion of cricket in the country, so that BOP may play its role as a responsible corporate entity. The Bank believes in promoting such activities at the national level, so that more opportunities are created for the youth of the country, who may be enabled to play a constructive role within the country.

The management believes in advancement of its diverse and inclusive vision outside the organization, so that it may contribute towards such activities which would have a positive and healthy effect on the society as a whole.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cricket bank of punjab Rameez Raja

Comments

Comments are closed.

