BOP for promotion of cricket

LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential element of the new strategy of the Bank. In the same spirit, a meeting of the senior management of the Bank of Punjab, led by Zafar Masud, President & CEO, was held with Rameez Raja, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and Waseem Khan, CEO of the PCB, on Monday at the BOP Head Office. Those present at the meeting also included Alia Zafar, Group Head HR at the BOP, as well as member Board of Governors, Pakistan Cricket Board, Javed Kureishi, member Board of Governors, PCB, Samih Khan, Chief of Staff & Strategy, BOP, Nadeem Amir, Chief Financial Officer, BOP and Asad Zia, Unit Head Corporate Communications Department, The Bank of Punjab.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss opportunities and avenues for collaboration between the two organizations for the promotion of cricket in the country, so that BOP may play its role as a responsible corporate entity. The Bank believes in promoting such activities at the national level, so that more opportunities are created for the youth of the country, who may be enabled to play a constructive role within the country.

The management believes in advancement of its diverse and inclusive vision outside the organization, so that it may contribute towards such activities which would have a positive and healthy effect on the society as a whole.-PR

