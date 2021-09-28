ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
SAU to establish 'academic foundation' of university-based professors

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

HYDERABAD: SAU announced the establishment of an academic foundation of the university based on experienced and retired professors, first time in the history of University an honorary corner will be set up in recognition of the services of teachers, importance will be given to the suggestions given by retired professors for development of academic and research.

Addressing to the Farewell Party in honor of two retired teachers of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Memon and Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Memon, on Monday; Dr. Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam has announced the establishment of the Academic Foundation to benefit from the academic and research capabilities of retired faculty members of the University and to recognize their academic and research services and benefit from their experiences. In this regard a committee consisting of working and retired professors will be also been announced.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that in the world, it is not a concept of professors retiring but their life experiences are taken advantage of, while in our country, the concept of neglect arises after the retirement of a professor; therefore we are laying the Academic Foundation for the first time in the universities of Sindh and the joint services of on duty and retired professors in academic and research projects will be taken. He said that after retirement, teachers should work in private or government institutions in their respective fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

