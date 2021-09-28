Speaker assumes office of President BOGs of PIPS

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assumed office of the President, Board of Governors Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The Speaker has assumed this office in pursuance of Section 6(1) (a) of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Act, 2008.

The Vice President /Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar and members Board of Governors congratulated Speaker Asad Qaiser over assuming the charge of President.

After assuming the charge, the Speaker said that Parliament is an important constitutional institution for legislation, oversight on executive and public representation. He said that PIPS has played a significant role in providing quality services to the Parliamentarians and members of Provincial Assemblies in understanding the legislative process to let them perform their role efficiently. He said that he would do his best to fulfill his responsibility as the President and would take all possible steps to further improve the working of the institution.

According to the PIPS Act, 2008 the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate holds the office of the President Board of Governors on rotation basis for a term of three years. The overall control, direction and the superintendence of the affairs of the institute vests in the Board of Governors which may be exercised, performed or done by the institute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021