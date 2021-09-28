Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated tourists

BANGKOK: Thailand is to cut the quarantine for vaccinated travellers to seven days starting in October, officials said Monday, as it seeks to revive its battered tourism industry.

Pre-pandemic Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year, but Covid-related travel restrictions have hammered the sector, contributing to the economy's worst performance in more than 20 years.

The kingdom is pushing to reopen despite still being in the grips of a deadly third wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant.

Authorities said that starting on Friday, the quarantine period for fully jabbed visitors will be seven days, halved from the current 14-day period - provided they have a vaccination certificate.

Visitors without certification will have to quarantine for 10 days if they enter by plane and 14 days if they come over land.

All will require at least two negative Covid tests. Government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhanadirek waved off concerns about unvaccinated travellers entering the kingdom.