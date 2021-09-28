ASF seizes 1kg of 'ice' at Multan airport

MULTAN: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday seized 1kg of ice from a Bahrain-bound passenger at Multan International Airport. As per details, a man named Zahir Shah was travelling to Bahrain from the Multan International Airport via private airlines, where he was caught with the drugs by the Airport Security Forces (ASF) personnel.

The suspect has been taken into custody, the investigation into the matter was underway. Crystal methamphetamine, or 'ice', is a synthetic stimulant drug variant and of Methamphetamine typically comes in three different forms (ice, base and speed) that vary in their appearance and potency. Crystal methamphetamine is one of the most potent varieties of the drug and is usually colourless and odourless.