KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 27, 2021).

============================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================ Darson Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 1,000 13.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 13.66 AKD Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,000,000 32.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 32.90 MRA Sec. Century Paper 900 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900 85.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Citi Pharma Limited 25,000 43.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 43.39 Topline Sec. D.G.Cement 20,000 116.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 116.69 Darson Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 500 9.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 9.29 D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 5,000 7.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.35 Adam Sec. Engro Corporation 500 279.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 279.25 Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 8,600,000 29.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,600,000 29.00 Topline Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 309.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 309.77 Darson Sec. Ghani Global Glass 500 16.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.95 Fortune Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 37.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.85 AKD Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 1,000,000 112.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 112.10 Arif Habib Ltd. Hub Power 25,000 74.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 74.49 BMA Capital Image Pakistan Ltd. 600,000 20.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 20.67 Ghani Osman Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 2,000 258.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 258.75 Arif Habib Ltd. Kot Addu Power Co. 10,000 35.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 35.87 Fortune Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 18,040 1,400.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,040 1,400.00 D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 2,000 84.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 84.50 Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 50,000 34.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 34.93 Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 20,000 127.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 127.25 D.J.M. Sec. Power Cement Limited 16,000 7.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 7.21 Fortune Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 134,500 12.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 134,500 12.65 Arif Habib Ltd. Sui Northern Gas 20,000 44.65 Y.H. Sec. 497 45.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,497 44.66 BMA Capital Tariq Glass 95,000 103.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 103.95 Nael Capital Telecard Ltd. 10,000 16.17 Growth Sec. 25,000 14.75 MRA Sec. 55,000 16.17 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. 1,000 17.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,000 15.79 Adam Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 8,500 22.60 MRA Sec. 25,000 22.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,500 22.64 RAH Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 100,000 58.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 58.00 Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 13,500 40.23 First Nat. Equities 500,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 513,500 40.01 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 162.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 162.40 ============================================================================================ Total Turnover 14,399,437 ============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021