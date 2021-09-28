Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
28 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 27, 2021).
============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
============================================================================================
Darson Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 1,000 13.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 13.66
AKD Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,000,000 32.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 32.90
MRA Sec. Century Paper 900 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900 85.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Citi Pharma Limited 25,000 43.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 43.39
Topline Sec. D.G.Cement 20,000 116.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 116.69
Darson Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 500 9.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 9.29
D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 5,000 7.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.35
Adam Sec. Engro Corporation 500 279.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 279.25
Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 8,600,000 29.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,600,000 29.00
Topline Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 309.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 309.77
Darson Sec. Ghani Global Glass 500 16.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.95
Fortune Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 37.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.85
AKD Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 1,000,000 112.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 112.10
Arif Habib Ltd. Hub Power 25,000 74.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 74.49
BMA Capital Image Pakistan Ltd. 600,000 20.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 20.67
Ghani Osman Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 2,000 258.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 258.75
Arif Habib Ltd. Kot Addu Power Co. 10,000 35.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 35.87
Fortune Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 18,040 1,400.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,040 1,400.00
D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 2,000 84.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 84.50
Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 50,000 34.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 34.93
Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 20,000 127.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 127.25
D.J.M. Sec. Power Cement Limited 16,000 7.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 7.21
Fortune Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 134,500 12.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 134,500 12.65
Arif Habib Ltd. Sui Northern Gas 20,000 44.65
Y.H. Sec. 497 45.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,497 44.66
BMA Capital Tariq Glass 95,000 103.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 103.95
Nael Capital Telecard Ltd. 10,000 16.17
Growth Sec. 25,000 14.75
MRA Sec. 55,000 16.17
Adeel & Nadeem Sec. 1,000 17.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,000 15.79
Adam Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 8,500 22.60
MRA Sec. 25,000 22.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,500 22.64
RAH Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 100,000 58.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 58.00
Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 13,500 40.23
First Nat. Equities 500,000 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 513,500 40.01
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 162.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 162.40
============================================================================================
Total Turnover 14,399,437
============================================================================================
