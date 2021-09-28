ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 27, 2021).

============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================================
Member                            Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                of Shares
============================================================================================
Darson Sec.                       Al Shaheer Corp.                      1,000          13.66
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000          13.66
AKD Sec.                          Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                3,000,000          32.90
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,000,000          32.90
MRA Sec.                          Century Paper                           900          85.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                900          85.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Citi Pharma Limited                  25,000          43.39
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000          43.39
Topline Sec.                      D.G.Cement                           20,000         116.69
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,000         116.69
Darson Sec.                       Dewan Cement Ltd.                       500           9.29
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500           9.29
D.J.M. Sec.                       Dewan Farooqe Motors                  5,000           7.35
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000           7.35
Adam Sec.                         Engro Corporation                       500         279.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500         279.25
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Fatima Fertilizer                 8,600,000          29.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          8,600,000          29.00
Topline Sec.                      Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                   5,000         309.77
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000         309.77
Darson Sec.                       Ghani Global Glass                      500          16.95
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          16.95
Fortune Sec.                      Ghani Global Holding                  5,000          37.85
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000          37.85
AKD Sec.                          Habib Bank Ltd.                   1,000,000         112.10
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000,000         112.10
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Hub Power                            25,000          74.49
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000          74.49
BMA Capital                       Image Pakistan Ltd.                 600,000          20.67
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            600,000          20.67
Ghani Osman Sec.                  Jubilee Life Ins.                     2,000         258.75
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,000         258.75
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Kot Addu Power Co.                   10,000          35.87
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000          35.87
Fortune Sec.                      Mari Petroleum Co.                   18,040       1,400.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             18,040       1,400.00
D.J.M. Sec.                       Oil & Gas Dev.                        2,000          84.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,000          84.50
Topline Sec.                      Pak Elektron                         50,000          34.93
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000          34.93
Topline Sec.                      Pioneer Cement                       20,000         127.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,000         127.25
D.J.M. Sec.                       Power Cement Limited                 16,000           7.21
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             16,000           7.21
Fortune Sec.                      Siddiqsons Tin Plate                134,500          12.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            134,500          12.65
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Sui Northern Gas                     20,000          44.65
Y.H. Sec.                                                                 497          45.20
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,497          44.66
BMA Capital                       Tariq Glass                          95,000         103.95
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             95,000         103.95
Nael Capital                      Telecard Ltd.                        10,000          16.17
Growth Sec.                                                            25,000          14.75
MRA Sec.                                                               55,000          16.17
Adeel & Nadeem Sec.                                                     1,000          17.48
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             91,000          15.79
Adam Sec.                         TPL Corp Ltd.                         8,500          22.60
MRA Sec.                                                               25,000          22.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             33,500          22.64
RAH Sec.                          TPL Properties Ltd                  100,000          58.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          58.00
Fortune Sec.                      Treet Corporation                    13,500          40.23
First Nat. Equities                                                   500,000          40.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            513,500          40.01
MRA Sec.                          TRG Pakistan Ltd.                     5,000         162.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000         162.40
============================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                   14,399,437
============================================================================================

