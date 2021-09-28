Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
28 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (September 27, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 169.0359
Pound Sterling 231.6975
Euro 198.3467
Japanese Yen 1.5313
===========================
