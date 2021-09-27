ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poor nations warn of visa headaches as Glasgow climate talks near

  • "We're still concerned about the possibility of getting our delegates to COP26, to negotiate key issues about the global response to climate change that will have such a profound effect on our people," Bhutan's Wangdi tells
Reuters Updated 27 Sep 2021

LONDON/BRUSSELS: The world's poorest countries have said they may struggle to meet visa requirements and cover all COVID-19 quarantine costs for the COP26 climate summit, raising concerns that some might not be able to attend in person.

The UN conference, meant to spur countries to make bigger commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions, is due to start in Glasgow on Oct. 31.

"We're still concerned about the possibility of getting our delegates to COP26, to negotiate key issues about the global response to climate change that will have such a profound effect on our people," Bhutan's Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) group, told Reuters.

Britain said last week that government ministers travelling to COP26, plus two staff members, would be exempt from quarantine requirements when they arrive.

But other delegates from countries on Britain's coronavirus "red list", such as Angola, Ethiopia and Haiti, must quarantine in a hotel for up to 10 days before attending the summit.

Johnson cautious over fulfilling UN climate fund pledges

The government has said it will cover the cost of hotel quarantines for delegates from poorer nations.

Wangdi said some countries' delegations were not led by ministers, meaning they would need to visit a visa centre to complete their application to attend COP26.

Delegates from 25 of the poorer countries would have to leave their territories to go to visa centres in another state - a challenging process during the pandemic.

"Whether or not a minister is attending COP26 should not determine the possibility of technical negotiators and government representatives getting to Glasgow," Wangdi said.

Asked about the LDC group's concerns, a COP26 spokesperson said: "The participation of ministers from all nations in all parts of the world will be fundamental for achieving global agreement on climate outcomes."

Britain has resisted calls from campaigners to delay the COP26 summit over concerns that poorer countries battling COVID-19 will struggle to attend. COP26 has already been postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

The LDC group said it was unclear if the UK would cover the cost of extended hotel stays and rearranging flights if delegates from poorer countries contract COVID-19 at the summit and need to self-isolate before travelling home.

"Without this assurance it will be difficult for delegates to accept that financial risk," the group said.

climate risk COP26 climate summit climate chang world's poorest countries

Comments

1000 characters

Poor nations warn of visa headaches as Glasgow climate talks near

ICC's new prosecutor wants to focus on Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

KSE-100 stages late recovery, but still ends 256 points lower

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

UK's National Crime Agency restores bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, son

TOMCL gets $1m contract for supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia

SC dismisses petitions seeking presidential form of govt

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Read more stories