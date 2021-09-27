Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,744,890 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 231,740,830 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,602 new deaths and 325,362 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 779 new deaths, followed by United States with 289 and Iran with 288.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 688,033 deaths from 42,931,410 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 594,443 deaths from 21,351,972 cases, India with 447,194 deaths from 33,678,786 cases, Mexico with 275,450 deaths from 3,632,800 cases, and Russia with 204,679 deaths from 7,443,149 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 604 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 318, the Republic of North Macedonia with 317, Hungary with 312, Montenegro with 302, and Bulgaria with 294.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,483,741 deaths from 44,756,793 cases, Europe 1,302,904 deaths from 67,169,675 infections, and Asia 834,398 deaths from 53,594,389 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 715,678 deaths from 44,532,817 cases, Africa 208,797 deaths from 8,243,424 cases, the Middle East 197,310 deaths from 13,274,036 cases, and Oceania 2,062 deaths from 169,704 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.