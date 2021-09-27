ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,998 Decreased By ▼ -75.39 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,703 Decreased By ▼ -38.95 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
European markets climb after tight German election result

AFP 27 Sep 2021

FRANKFURT: Germany's blue-chip DAX and other European stock indexes opened higher Monday after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats won a tight election over the conservatives of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The German index rose 0.85 percent to 15,665 points shortly after the open of markets in response to a national result expected to bring continuity in economic policy.

Businesses breathed "a big sigh of relief" that the far-left Die Linke party is unlikely to enter government after a poor performance at the polls, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank.

"The tail risk of significant tax hikes, a denser web of regulations, reform reversals and a tight lid on housing rents has evaporated," said Schmieding.

Avoiding this "worst-case scenario" for business was a "good sign for stability", said president of the Family Companies Association Reinhold von Eben-Worlee.

The next German government needs more "courage and change", said Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Economic Institute (DIW).

"Germany is faced with its toughest challenges in a long time," Fratzscher said, "the next government must quickly make decisions on the future direction of climate protection, digital transformation and social renewal."

In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.7 percent at 6,683.85 points, while the FTSE 100 in London climbed 0.9 percent to 7,114.75.

EU STOCK

