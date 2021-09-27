ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,998 Decreased By ▼ -75.39 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,703 Decreased By ▼ -38.95 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Japan's 10-year bond yield flattens after tracking US higher

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was unchanged on Monday as investors scooped up the securities, which tracked US Treasuries higher earlier in the session.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.050%, while the 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 151.62, with a trading volume of 20,440 lots.

The 10-year Treasury is at its highest since early July at 1.46% with talk that the reflation trade could be back on as markets brace for the end of super-cheap money.

Yields on longer term Japanese securities gained ahead of an auction of the 40-year notes, with the 40-year JGB yield rising one basis point to 0.760%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445% and the 30-year JGB yield gained one basis point to 0.680%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130% and the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.095%.

