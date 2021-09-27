Japan's 10-year bond yield flattens after tracking US higher

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was unchanged on Monday as investors scooped up the securities, which tracked US Treasuries higher earlier in the session.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.050%, while the 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 151.62, with a trading volume of 20,440 lots.

The 10-year Treasury is at its highest since early July at 1.46% with talk that the reflation trade could be back on as markets brace for the end of super-cheap money.

Yields on longer term Japanese securities gained ahead of an auction of the 40-year notes, with the 40-year JGB yield rising one basis point to 0.760%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445% and the 30-year JGB yield gained one basis point to 0.680%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130% and the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.095%.