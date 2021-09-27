ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
Sep 27, 2021
Technology

China's Xiaomi is engaging 3rd-party expert to assess Lithuania censorship claims

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it is engaging a third-party expert to assess claims from Lithuania's government that its phones carry a censoring feature.

"While we dispute the characterization of certain findings, we are engaging an independent third party expert to assess the points raised in the report," a Xiaomi spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Lithuania's defence ministry urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones last week, following a report published by Lithuania's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones censor content.

Xiaomi said at the time that its device "does not censor communications to or from its users".

