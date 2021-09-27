ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
ASL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
FFBL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.58%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.63%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.72%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 156.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-2.98%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.66%)
WTL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By ▼ -80.68 (-1.71%)
BR30 21,738 Decreased By ▼ -582.53 (-2.61%)
KSE100 44,694 Decreased By ▼ -379.74 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,604 Decreased By ▼ -138.72 (-0.78%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Palm rises on higher crude oil prices, firmer rivals

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Monday, supported by firmer crude and rival oils, although prospects of higher supply from top producers capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 45 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,486 ringgit ($1,071.41) a tonne during early trade.

"Prices rose due to higher crude and rival oils," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions.

Higher crude oil prices make palm oil a more attractive feedstock for biodiesel.

Palm oil extends gains on rival oil strength

Rival soybean and palm oil contracts on the Dalian Stock Exchange both rose 0.7% on Monday. Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade, was last down 0.1%, after rising 1.5% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Further gains, however, were capped by expectations of higher output. Leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Saturday that palm prices will start to ease from March on rising output from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Fundamentals

  • Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

  • Palm oil may revisit its Aug. 12 high of 4,560 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 4,435 ringgit.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm

