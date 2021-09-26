ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Palm oil extends gains on rival oil strength

Reuters 26 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were set on Friday to post their biggest weekly gain in six, as prices rose for a fourth consecutive session despite market sentiment turning slightly cautious ahead of export data due over the weekend.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 15 ringgit, or 0.34%, to 4,462 ringgit ($1,067.98) a tonne by the midday break, tracking gains in rival oils.

Palm tracked a rally in rival Dalian oils but worries over likely lower Sept. 1-25 exports weighed slightly on sentiment, traders said.

“Given the very high palm oil prices, demand is expected to be in bits and pieces and buyers would wait for a reasonable downside correction to cover,” Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group, said in a note.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.8%, while its palm oil contract was up 2.4%. The Chicago Board of Trade soyoil prices gained 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Investors are also looking out for comments from leading industry analysts at the Globoil India conference that is due to end on Saturday.

India’s edible oil imports in September could jump as much as 59% from a year ago, as refiners raised purchases after the government slashed import duty ahead of key festivals, the head of an industry body said on Thursday.

Palm oil may revisit its Aug. 12 high of 4,560 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 4,435 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Palm oil exports Palm prices Dalian oil

